Asset Vision Co Ltd Reports Strong FY25 Performance and Continued Innovation

Asset Vision ( (AU:ASV) ) has shared an announcement.

Asset Vision Co Ltd has reported a strong performance in FY25, achieving significant growth in licensing revenue, annual recurring revenue, and operating cash flow, while maintaining a debt-free status. The company continues to innovate with its AutoPilot + AI technology and Enterprise Asset Management platform, enhancing infrastructure management through advanced data capture and integration. Asset Vision’s commitment to innovation, strategic growth, and exceptional service has resulted in 100 percent staff retention and a robust start to FY26, highlighting its competitive edge in the industry.

Asset Vision Co Ltd operates in the asset management industry, providing a platform that simplifies and enhances asset management for infrastructure sectors such as roads, local government, utilities, facilities, and ports. The company focuses on offering a unified, intelligent platform that replaces outdated systems, empowering data-driven decisions and improving safety and efficiency.

