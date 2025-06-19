Asset Vision Co Ltd Issues 15 Million Unquoted Securities

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest update is out from Asset Vision ( (AU:ASV) ).

Asset Vision Co Ltd has announced the issuance of 15 million unquoted equity securities, divided equally between two new classes, ASVAG and ASVAH, as part of a previously announced transaction. This move is likely to impact the company’s financial structure and could influence its market positioning, though the securities are not intended to be quoted on the ASX, limiting their immediate market impact.

More about Asset Vision

Average Trading Volume: 314,371

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$26.62M

