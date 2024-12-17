Assertio Therapeutics Announces Leadership Changes and Board Addition

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Assertio Therapeutics ( (ASRT) ) has shared an announcement.

Assertio Holdings announced key leadership changes, appointing Paul Schwichtenberg as Chief Transformation Officer and Mary Pietryga as Chief Commercial Officer, effective December 2024. These appointments, along with Mark Reisenauer’s addition to the Board, are aimed at driving new revenue strategies and market growth, positioning Assertio for continued success.

More about Assertio Therapeutics

Assertio is a commercial pharmaceutical company with comprehensive capabilities, offering differentiated products to patients. It builds its commercial portfolio through acquisition or licensing of approved products, utilizing both a sales force and non-personal promotion model, and focuses on market access, payor contracting, and distribution.

YTD Price Performance: -12.15%

Average Trading Volume: 713,559

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $89.75M

