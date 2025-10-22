Assa Abloy Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings Growth

Assa Abloy AB ( (ASAZY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Assa Abloy AB presented to its investors.

Assa Abloy AB is a global leader in access solutions, providing innovative products in the security industry, with a focus on electromechanical and digital solutions. In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Assa Abloy reported a 2% increase in net sales to SEK 38,146 million, driven by 3% organic growth and 5% growth from acquisitions, despite a 6% negative impact from exchange rates. The company completed five acquisitions during the quarter, contributing to its strategic expansion. Operating income increased by 3% to SEK 6,416 million, with an operating margin of 16.8%, the highest in a decade. Earnings per share also rose by 3% to SEK 3.73. The company continues to lead the transition to electromechanical solutions, with a 12% currency-adjusted growth in this segment year-to-date. Looking ahead, Assa Abloy remains focused on innovation and strategic acquisitions to maintain its competitive edge in the evolving security market.

