Aspire Biopharma Announces Leadership Reshuffle Amid Resignations

Aspire Biopharma Holdings ( (ASBP) ) just unveiled an update.

On July 24, 2025, Aspire Biopharma Holdings announced significant leadership changes. Michael Howe, the Director and CEO, resigned without any disagreements with the company. Kraig Higginson, the current Chairman and former CEO, was appointed as the Interim CEO. Concurrently, Gary Stein, an independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee, also resigned. Howard Doss, a seasoned financial executive, was appointed to fill Stein’s roles. Additionally, Barbara Sher resigned due to irreconcilable differences with the company’s policies and direction.

More about Aspire Biopharma Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 15,294,631

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

