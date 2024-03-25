Aspira Women’s Health Updates CFO Compensation Agreement

Aspira Women’s Health (AWH) has provided an update.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has amended its employment agreement with CFO Torsten Hombeck, setting a term from March 13, 2024, to March 31, 2025. Under this amendment, Hombeck could earn a bonus of up to $50,000 or $100,000 for securing equity or debt financing that brings in $3 million or $5 million, respectively. Additionally, he has the opportunity for extra cash bonuses for other non-dilutive financial transactions, determined by the Company’s Compensation Committee, payable within 30 days of transaction completion.

