Aspen Aerogels Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Aspen Aerogels Inc ( (ASPN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Aspen Aerogels Inc presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions, specializing in aerogel technology that supports resource efficiency, e-mobility, and clean energy. The company recently announced its third-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a significant decrease in revenue and a narrowed net loss compared to the previous year. Aspen Aerogels reported a total revenue of $73 million for the third quarter of 2025, down from $117.3 million in the same period of 2024. The net loss for the quarter was $6.3 million, an improvement from the $13 million loss in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA also saw a decline to $6.3 million from $25.4 million year-over-year. Key highlights include a PyroThinÂ® Thermal Barrier contract from a major European OEM and anticipated growth in the Energy Industrial sector driven by LNG and Subsea projects in 2026. Despite a challenging environment in the U.S. EV market, Aspen Aerogels remains focused on rebuilding growth in its Thermal Barrier business and diversifying into adjacent markets. The company has updated its full-year 2025 outlook to reflect lower near-term EV production in North America, with revenue now expected to range between $270 million and $280 million. Aspen Aerogels aims to drive growth through innovation and strategic partnerships while maintaining a capital-efficient business model.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue