Aspen Aerogels Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Aspen Aerogels Inc ( (ASPN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Aspen Aerogels Inc presented to its investors.
Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions, specializing in aerogel technology that supports resource efficiency, e-mobility, and clean energy. The company recently announced its third-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a significant decrease in revenue and a narrowed net loss compared to the previous year. Aspen Aerogels reported a total revenue of $73 million for the third quarter of 2025, down from $117.3 million in the same period of 2024. The net loss for the quarter was $6.3 million, an improvement from the $13 million loss in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA also saw a decline to $6.3 million from $25.4 million year-over-year. Key highlights include a PyroThinÂ® Thermal Barrier contract from a major European OEM and anticipated growth in the Energy Industrial sector driven by LNG and Subsea projects in 2026. Despite a challenging environment in the U.S. EV market, Aspen Aerogels remains focused on rebuilding growth in its Thermal Barrier business and diversifying into adjacent markets. The company has updated its full-year 2025 outlook to reflect lower near-term EV production in North America, with revenue now expected to range between $270 million and $280 million. Aspen Aerogels aims to drive growth through innovation and strategic partnerships while maintaining a capital-efficient business model.