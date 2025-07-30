ASOS Appoints KPMG as New External Auditor

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ASOS plc ( (GB:ASC) ) just unveiled an update.

ASOS plc has announced the appointment of KPMG LLP as its new external auditor following a competitive tender process, with the transition set to occur for the year ending 29 August 2027. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, the current auditor since 2008, will continue in their role until the audits for the years ending 31 August 2025 and 30 August 2026 are completed. This change reflects ASOS’s commitment to rigorous financial oversight and may impact its operational transparency and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ASC) stock is a Hold with a £450.00 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ASC is a Neutral.

ASOS plc’s overall stock score is influenced primarily by its financial performance struggles, including declining revenues and high debt levels. However, technical analysis and recent earnings call improvements provide a more balanced view. Corporate events also contribute positively, reflecting strategic management changes aimed at long-term growth.

Founded in 2000, ASOS is a prominent player in the fashion industry, serving 18 million active customers across over 200 markets. The company offers a diverse range of fashion products through its own brands such as ARRANGE, ASOS DESIGN, COLLUSION, Topshop, and Topman, alongside products from local and global partner brands. ASOS is known for its expert in-house design team and a flexible commercial model that includes ASOS Fulfilment Services, Partner Fulfils, and Test & React, making the latest fashion trends accessible to a global audience.

Average Trading Volume: 202,805

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £409.4M

