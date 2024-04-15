ASM Awaits Major Financial Announcement

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (AU:ASM) has released an update.

Australian Strategic Materials Limited (ASM) has requested a trading halt pending an announcement regarding a potential equity raising, which includes an institutional placement and a non-renounceable entitlement offer. The halt on trading will remain until the announcement is released or until the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 17 April 2024. This strategic move aims to ensure a fair and orderly market in ASM’s shares as they prepare to disclose significant financial news.

