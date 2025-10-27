ASL Marine Secures S$82 Million in Ship Chartering Contracts and S$55 Million in Vessel Sales

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. ( (SG:A04) ).

ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. has secured new ship chartering contracts valued at S$82 million, which will support marine infrastructure projects in Singapore over the next two years. Additionally, the company has signed vessel sale contracts worth S$55 million as part of its strategy to optimize its fleet and accelerate deleveraging, potentially impacting its revenue performance positively.

ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. is a Singapore-based company operating in the marine industry. It provides ship chartering services and is involved in marine infrastructure projects, offering a range of vessels including tugs, work boats, crane barges, cargo barges, hopper barges, and grab dredgers.

Average Trading Volume: 5,152,871

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$216.1M

