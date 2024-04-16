Askari Metals Reschedules SPP Timetable

Askari Metals Limited (AU:AS2) has released an update.

Askari Metals Ltd has announced a revised timetable for its Share Purchase Plan (SPP) due to an administrative oversight, maintaining the original record date of 21 March 2024. The company is actively exploring the Uis Lithium Project in Namibia and has recently acquired the Matemanga Uranium Project in Tanzania, with plans to assess a divestment strategy for its Australian projects. Details of the SPP offer and a prospectus for the issue of free-attaching options will be available to shareholders in April, with shareholder approval being sought at an upcoming meeting.

