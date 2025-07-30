Askari Metals Launches Exploration Program at Nejo Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Askari Metals Limited ( (AU:AS2) ) has issued an announcement.

Askari Metals Limited has announced the launch of a regional exploration program at its flagship Nejo Gold and Copper Project in Central-Western Ethiopia. The project aims to target high-grade shallow gold mineralization across the Guliso and Guji-Gudeya Trends, with plans for a systematic exploration campaign. The company intends to unlock significant value by applying a disciplined, data-driven exploration strategy, focusing on high-impact, drill-ready targets. The exploration program is expected to commence in Q4 2025, with the potential to establish Askari Metals as a leading gold and copper developer in Africa.

More about Askari Metals Limited

Askari Metals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold and copper projects. The company is particularly engaged in projects located on the Arabian-Nubian Shield, a globally significant and underexplored gold-copper belt.

Average Trading Volume: 7,265,669

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.45M

