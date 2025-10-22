Askari Metals Director Increases Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Askari Metals Limited ( (AU:AS2) ) is now available.

Askari Metals Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Director Gino D’Anna acquiring an additional 500,000 fully paid ordinary shares through on-market purchases. This acquisition increases his total shareholding to 31,915,300 shares, reflecting a strategic move that could signal confidence in the company’s future prospects and potentially impact investor perception positively.

Askari Metals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in the acquisition and advancement of projects that primarily target precious and base metals, with a market focus on expanding its resource base and enhancing shareholder value.

