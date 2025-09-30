AsiaStrategy Partners with Anchorage Digital to Enhance Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

AsiaStrategy ( (SORA) ) has issued an announcement.

On September 30, 2025, AsiaStrategy announced a partnership with Anchorage Digital Bank N.A., the first federally chartered crypto bank in the U.S., to serve as the primary custodian and settlement infrastructure provider for its cross-border Bitcoin treasury operations. The company also acquired 30 bitcoins, marking a significant step in its strategy to lead Bitcoin treasury management in Asia. This partnership is expected to enhance AsiaStrategy’s positioning in the digital asset market by bridging U.S. regulatory standards with Asia’s institutional digital asset markets, thereby supporting its aggressive expansion plans.

More about AsiaStrategy

AsiaStrategy, listed on Nasdaq as SORA, is a Hong Kong-based institutional digital asset platform that has shifted its focus to pioneering Bitcoin treasury strategies across Asia. Founded in 2001, the company originally specialized in trading and distributing luxury watches but rebranded in May 2025 to concentrate on digital assets and blockchain innovation.

Average Trading Volume: 66,787

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $114.4M

For an in-depth examination of SORA stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue