Asian Citrus Holdings Delays Circular Dispatch

The latest update is out from Asian Citrus Holdings ( (HK:0073) ).

Asian Citrus Holdings Limited has announced a further delay in the dispatch of its circular related to the New Framework Agreement and Proposed Annual Caps, now expected to be sent out by 7 November 2025. This postponement is due to the need for additional time to prepare and finalize the necessary information, potentially impacting the company’s communication with shareholders and its adherence to listing rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0073) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Asian Citrus Holdings stock, see the HK:0073 Stock Forecast page.

Asian Citrus Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating in the agricultural industry with a focus on citrus production and distribution.

Average Trading Volume: 12,355

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$28.31M

