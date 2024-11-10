AsiaInfo Technologies Restructures Board and Shareholding

AsiaInfo Technologies Limited (HK:1675) has released an update.

AsiaInfo Technologies Limited has finalized the transfer of shares by a significant shareholder, reshaping its board with new director appointments. The Purchaser Group now holds nearly 30% of the company’s shares, aiming to enhance strategic synergies in ‘Cloud Network Security.’ These changes are expected to stabilize the company’s governance and boost its overall value.

