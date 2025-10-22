Asia Television Holdings Seeks Joint Provisional Liquidators Amid Trading Suspension

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Asia Television Holdings Limited ( (HK:0707) ) is now available.

Asia Television Holdings Limited has applied for the appointment of joint provisional liquidators (JPLs) to formulate a restructuring plan to ensure the company can continue operations and meet regulatory requirements. This move aims to protect the interests of the company, its shareholders, and creditors, as trading in the company’s shares remains suspended on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Asia Television Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. The company is involved in the television industry, focusing on providing entertainment and media services.

Average Trading Volume: 799,015

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$133.7M

