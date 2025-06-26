Asia Tele-Net and Technology Corp Ltd Announces Board Composition

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Asia Tele-Net and Technology Corp Ltd ( (HK:0679) ) just unveiled an update.

Asia Tele-Net and Technology Corporation Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda, has announced the composition of its board of directors and their roles within various board committees. The board consists of six directors, including both executive and independent non-executive directors, with specific roles in committees such as the Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, and Investment Committees. This announcement provides clarity on the governance structure of the company, which may impact its strategic decision-making and operational oversight.

