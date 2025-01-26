Asia Standard International Sells Overseas Securities for US$21.37 Million

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Asia Standard International Group ( (HK:0129) ) has shared an announcement.

Asia Standard International Group Limited has announced the disposal of its interests in certain overseas listed securities for a total consideration of approximately US$21.37 million. This strategic move, which constitutes a major transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, will result in the company ceasing its involvement with the disposed shares. The disposals have been approved by the closely allied groups of shareholders, negating the need for a general meeting, and trading of the company’s shares is set to resume following the announcement.

More about Asia Standard International Group

Asia Standard International Group Limited operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property development, investment, and management. The company is known for its involvement in high-quality residential and commercial projects across Asia, with a strategic market focus on maximizing returns through premium property ventures.

YTD Price Performance: -37.50%

Average Trading Volume: 1,822

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $62.02M

