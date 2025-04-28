Asia-Pacific Strategic Investments Aligns Financial Year with Subsidiaries

Asia-Pacific Strategic Investments Limited ( (SG:5RA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Asia-Pacific Strategic Investments Limited has announced a change in its financial year end from 30 June to 31 December. This decision aligns the company’s financial reporting with its subsidiaries in Timor-Leste and China, aiming to reduce audit costs and streamline financial management. The change follows the company’s recent joint venture for a mixed development project in Timor-Leste, reflecting its strategic expansion in the region.

More about Asia-Pacific Strategic Investments Limited

Asia-Pacific Strategic Investments Limited is a company incorporated in Singapore, operating primarily in the real estate development sector. The company has expanded its operations to Timor-Leste and the People’s Republic of China, focusing on mixed development projects.

Current Market Cap: €11.93M

