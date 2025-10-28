Asia Cement (China) Holdings Announces New Board Composition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Asia Cement (China) Holdings ( (HK:0743) ) is now available.

Asia Cement (China) Holdings Corporation has announced a new composition of its Board of Directors, effective from October 28, 2025. This update includes the appointment of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, alongside the establishment of five Board committees, which are expected to enhance the company’s governance and strategic oversight.

More about Asia Cement (China) Holdings

Asia Cement (China) Holdings Corporation is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the cement industry. It focuses on the production and distribution of cement and related products, serving various markets in China.

Average Trading Volume: 980,934

Current Market Cap: HK$4.01B

