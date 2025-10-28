Asia Cement Announces Board Changes with New Director Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Asia Cement (China) Holdings ( (HK:0743) ) has provided an announcement.

Asia Cement (China) Holdings Corporation announced the resignation of Dr. Wang Kuo-ming as an independent non-executive director, effective October 28, 2025, due to personal commitments. The company expressed gratitude for Dr. Wang’s contributions and appointed Ms. Ho Lin Mei-hsueh as his successor. Ms. Lin, with over 40 years of experience in human resources, will join several board committees, bringing her expertise to enhance the company’s governance and sustainability efforts.

More about Asia Cement (China) Holdings

Asia Cement (China) Holdings Corporation is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the cement industry. It operates primarily in the production and sale of cement products, serving various markets with a commitment to sustainability and corporate governance.

Average Trading Volume: 980,934

Current Market Cap: HK$4.01B

See more insights into 0743 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue