Asia Cassava Resources to Announce Annual Results on June 30, 2025

Asia Cassava Resources Holdings Limited ( (HK:0841) ) has issued an update.

Asia Cassava Resources Holdings Limited has announced that its board of directors will meet on June 30, 2025, to approve the annual results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, and to discuss other business matters. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction.

Asia Cassava Resources Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily operating in the cassava industry. The company focuses on the production and supply of cassava products, catering to various market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 187,200

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$64.32M

