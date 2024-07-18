Asia Allied Infra Prepares for Key 2024 Meeting

Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited (HK:0711) has released an update.

Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for August 16, 2024, at the New World Millennium Hong Kong Hotel. Shareholders will review the audited financial statements, re-elect executive and independent non-executive directors, and decide on director remuneration and the appointment of Ernst & Young as independent auditors. The meeting will also include a resolution to authorize the board to issue additional shares and set the terms for share allocation.

