Ashtead Group Advances Share Buyback Plan

Ashtead Group plc has announced the repurchase of 4,000 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 5,606 to 5,708 pence per share, as part of its $500 million share repurchase program initiated in May 2023. This transaction, conducted through Barclays Capital Securities Limited on April 17, 2024, reduces the number of ordinary shares in issue to 437,318,744, excluding Treasury shares. The company now holds 14,036,089 shares in Treasury following the buy-back.

