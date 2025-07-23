Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Issues New Equity

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc ( (GB:AWEM) ) has issued an update.

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc has announced the issuance of 250,000 new ordinary shares at a price of 134.4 pence per share, which is above the current net asset value. This issuance increases the total number of shares with voting rights to 36,424,329, providing shareholders with a new denominator for interest calculations under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

More about Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc

Average Trading Volume: 40,205

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £55.17M

See more data about AWEM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue