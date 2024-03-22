Ashley Gold Corp. Funds Exploration, Eyes Utah Site

Ashley Gold Corp. (TSE:ASHL) has released an update.

Ashley Gold Corp. successfully completed an oversubscribed private offering, raising $182,875 through the sale of over 3.6 million units, to fund exploration activities on their properties. The company’s CEO expressed optimism about the upcoming detailed site visit to the Sahara Property in Utah, which has historical Uranium and Vanadium production. The visit aims to assess the property’s potential, and the findings will be shared with shareholders.

