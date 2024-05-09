Ashford Hospitality Trust Refinances Loan, Frees Westin Hotel

The latest update is out from Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT).

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has successfully refinanced the mortgage loan for the Renaissance Hotel in Nashville, securing a new $267.2 million loan with flexible terms and extension options. This strategic financial move has released the Westin Hotel in Princeton from its previous loan obligations, now making it available for sale. The company intends to allocate the surplus funds from this refinance towards general corporate expenses and reducing strategic financing debt.

