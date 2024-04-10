Ashford Hospitality Announces Dividends for Preferred Stock

Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) just unveiled an announcement.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has announced dividends for multiple series of its preferred stock, with payments scheduled for July 15, 2024, to shareholders on record by June 28, 2024. The dividends range from $0.4609 to $0.5281 per diluted share across different series. Additionally, Series J and K Redeemable Preferred Stocks will receive monthly dividends with payments starting on May 15 and continuing through July 15, 2024. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to delivering shareholder value and marks a noteworthy update for investors tracking income-generating stocks.

