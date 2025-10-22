ASF Group Limited Requests Trading Halt Amid ASX Price Query

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ASF Group Limited ( (AU:AFA) ) has provided an update.

ASF Group Limited has requested a voluntary trading halt on its securities, pending an announcement related to responses to an ASX price query. The halt will remain in effect until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on 24 October 2025 or the release of the announcement. This move is likely to impact ASF’s market operations as stakeholders await further clarification on the price query.

More about ASF Group Limited

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.55M

