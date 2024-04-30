ASF Group Limited Reports Positive Quarterly Cash Flow

ASF Group Limited (AU:AFA) has released an update.

ASF Group Limited has reported a positive cash flow from operating activities totaling $286,000 this quarter, despite a year-to-date deficit of $669,000. The company also disclosed a net increase in cash and cash equivalents of $923,000 for the quarter, bolstered by $1,000,000 in proceeds from borrowings. Meanwhile, cash flows from investing activities resulted in a minor outflow of $97,000 for both the quarter and the nine-month period.

