Aseana Properties Reports Turnaround in Half-Year Results Amid Financial Restructuring

Aseana Properties ( (GB:ASPL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Aseana Properties Limited reported its unaudited half-year results for the period ending 30 June 2025, highlighting a turnaround in operating performance with a profit of US$3.4 million, driven by a foreign exchange gain and improved revenue from The RuMa Hotel and Residences. The company has raised US$6.5 million in new funds to address financial distress, partially settling outstanding loans and reducing financing costs. Despite these improvements, challenges remain, such as refinancing short-term debt and managing cost overruns for the Sandakan Hotel re-opening. The company continues to focus on restructuring its debt profile and improving operational performance.

Aseana Properties Limited is a property developer with investments in Malaysia, listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The company focuses on developing and managing real estate assets, including hotels and malls, with a particular emphasis on preserving cash balances and safeguarding ownership of assets to prevent value destruction.

