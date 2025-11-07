Asante, Inc. Reports Mixed Financial Results for Q2 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

ASANTE ( (JP:6073) ) has shared an announcement.

Asante, Inc. reported a slight increase in net sales for the second quarter of 2025, but experienced significant declines in operating income, ordinary income, and net income attributable to owners of the parent compared to the same period in 2024. Despite these declines, the company maintains a strong financial position with a stable shareholders’ equity ratio. The company has not revised its dividend forecast and anticipates a recovery in financial performance by the end of the fiscal year ending March 2026, projecting increases in net sales and income metrics.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6073) stock is a Hold with a Yen1744.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ASANTE stock, see the JP:6073 Stock Forecast page.

More about ASANTE

Asante, Inc. operates in the pest control and home maintenance industry, providing services and products focused on termite control and home improvement solutions. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its market focus on residential and commercial property maintenance in Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 26,376

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen15.81B

See more insights into 6073 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue