ASA International CEO Increases Stake with Share Purchase

An update from ASA International Group PLC ( (GB:ASAI) ) is now available.

ASA International Group plc announced that its CEO, Rob Keijsers, has purchased 6,620 ordinary shares of the company on 23 October 2025. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, underscores the CEO’s confidence in the company’s future and may positively influence stakeholder perceptions.

More about ASA International Group PLC

ASA International Group plc is one of the world’s largest international microfinance institutions, focusing on financial inclusion and socioeconomic progress. The company provides small, socially responsible loans to low-income, financially underserved entrepreneurs, predominantly women, across South Asia, South East Asia, West and East Africa.

Average Trading Volume: 46,400

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £179.5M

