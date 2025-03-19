ARway Corp. Reports 194% Revenue Growth Post Map D Acquisition

Arway Corp. ( (TSE:ARWY) ) has issued an update.

ARway Corporation has reported a significant 194% increase in unaudited revenue and a 5% rise in gross margin in the six months following its acquisition of Map Dynamics. This growth highlights the successful integration of Map D’s technology, enhancing ARway’s market position and expanding its technological capabilities. Additionally, Nextech3D.AI has renewed its share purchase warrant program, aligning employee interests with the company’s long-term success and positioning it for continued growth in the AI, 3D modeling, and augmented reality sectors.

ARway Corporation operates in the 3D mapping spatial computing and augmented reality navigation market. The company focuses on integrating advanced technology to enhance its product offerings and expand its market reach.

