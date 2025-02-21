Arway Corp. Aligns Leadership and Shareholder Interests with Share Issuance

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

An announcement from Arway Corp. ( (TSE:ARWY) ) is now available.

Arway Corporation has successfully issued 3,786,363 common shares to its CEO, Evan Gappelberg, as part of the company’s strategy to align leadership interests with shareholders and drive long-term growth. This issuance marks a significant step in Arway’s efforts to retain top leadership and strengthen its commitment to advancing its business objectives.

More about Arway Corp.

ARway is a pioneering platform specializing in augmented reality (AR) and AI-driven solutions for event management, venue navigation, and attendee engagement. As a spinoff of Nextech3D.ai, ARway leverages cutting-edge technology to revolutionize the way events are managed and experienced, delivering seamless, interactive, and personalized solutions for attendees and organizers alike.

YTD Price Performance: 75.00%

Average Trading Volume: 39,467

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$1.85M

