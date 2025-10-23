Aruma Resources to Quote New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Aruma Resources Limited ( (AU:AAJ) ) has issued an announcement.

Aruma Resources Limited has announced the application for quotation of 81,900,013 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code AAJ. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, potentially enhancing the company’s capital structure and market presence.

More about Aruma Resources Limited

Aruma Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the search for gold and other valuable minerals, positioning itself within the resource extraction market.

Average Trading Volume: 5,822,717

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$5.25M

For a thorough assessment of AAJ stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue