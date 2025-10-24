Aruma Resources Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Aruma Resources Limited ( (AU:AAJ) ) is now available.

Aruma Resources Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 28, 2025, at 11:45 am AEDT in Sydney, NSW. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or by proxy, with specific instructions provided for voting procedures. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it will address key resolutions, including those related to the remuneration of key management personnel, highlighting the company’s governance practices and shareholder engagement.

More about Aruma Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 6,111,880

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$7.21M

