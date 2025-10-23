Aruma Resources Expands Share Issuance to Boost Exploration Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Aruma Resources Limited ( (AU:AAJ) ).

Aruma Resources Limited has issued 81,900,013 fully paid ordinary shares as part of the first tranche of a placement announced on 15 October 2025. This issuance is in compliance with the Corporations Act and is aimed at enhancing the company’s operational capabilities in its exploration projects, potentially strengthening its position in the minerals exploration industry.

More about Aruma Resources Limited

Aruma Resources Limited is an ASX-listed minerals exploration company focused on exploring and developing projects in high-demand commodities such as copper and uranium in South Australia and Queensland. The company also holds gold and copper prospective projects in Western Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 5,822,717

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$5.25M

