Aruma Resources Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Aruma Resources Limited ( (AU:AAJ) ) has provided an update.

Aruma Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 28, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. Shareholders are invited to attend in person or vote by proxy, with proxy forms due by November 26, 2025. The company emphasizes the importance of reviewing the meeting documents available online and encourages electronic communication to streamline future interactions. This AGM is a routine corporate governance activity, allowing shareholders to participate in decision-making processes, which is crucial for maintaining transparency and engagement with stakeholders.

More about Aruma Resources Limited

Aruma Resources Limited is a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: AAJ), operating in the resources sector. The company focuses on the exploration and development of mineral resources, primarily targeting gold and lithium projects in Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 6,111,880

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$7.21M

See more insights into AAJ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue