Artrya Limited Advances U.S. Expansion with Key Milestones and FDA Clearance

Artrya Limited ( (AU:AYA) ) has shared an announcement.

Artrya Limited has reported significant progress in its U.S. market expansion, highlighted by the successful integration with Tanner Health and the FDA clearance of its Salix® Coronary Plaque module. These milestones, along with a substantial capital raise of A$80M, position Artrya to accelerate its commercial operations and expand its customer base in the U.S. market. The company is also preparing for the SAPPHIRE study, which aims to advance coronary artery disease diagnostics, particularly focusing on women, and is set to commence in early 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AYA) stock is a Buy with a A$3.51 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Artrya Limited stock, see the AU:AYA Stock Forecast page.

More about Artrya Limited

Artrya Limited is a medical technology company focused on the global commercialization of its AI-powered cloud platform, Salix®, which provides real-time, point-of-care assessment and management of coronary artery disease. The company is actively expanding its presence in the U.S. market, leveraging its innovative technology to enhance coronary health diagnostics.

Average Trading Volume: 813,692

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$577.6M

See more insights into AYA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

