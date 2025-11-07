Artivion Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Artivion Inc. ( (AORT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Artivion Inc. presented to its investors.

Artivion Inc., a prominent player in the cardiac and vascular surgery sector, specializes in developing innovative solutions for aortic diseases, offering products such as aortic stent grafts, surgical sealants, and mechanical heart valves, with a global market presence in over 100 countries.

In its third quarter of 2025, Artivion Inc. reported robust financial performance with a significant revenue increase of 18% year-over-year, reaching $113.4 million. The company also achieved a net income of $6.5 million, a notable turnaround from a net loss in the same period last year.

Key financial highlights include a 39% rise in adjusted EBITDA to $24.6 million, driven by substantial growth in product segments such as stent grafts and On-X mechanical heart valves. Additionally, Artivion made strategic advancements by enrolling the first patient in the ARTIZEN trial for Arcevo and presenting favorable clinical data from ongoing trials.

Artivion has also taken steps to enhance its financial stability by refinancing its credit agreement, extending the maturity date to 2031, and securing a new $150 million loan facility. This strategic move is expected to support future growth and operational improvements.

Looking ahead, Artivion has raised its full-year 2025 revenue and EBITDA guidance, reflecting confidence in continued business momentum and the ability to expand adjusted EBITDA at a pace twice that of constant currency revenue growth.

