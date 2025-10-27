Artiva Biotherapeutics Advances with Promising NK Cell Therapy Study

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. ((ARTV)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. is conducting a Phase 2a clinical study titled ‘An Open-label Phase 2a Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of AlloNK®, an Allogeneic Cord Blood-derived NK Cell Therapy, in Combination With Rituximab in Relapsing Forms of B-cell Dependent Rheumatologic Diseases.’ The study aims to assess the safety and efficacy of AlloNK®, a non-genetically modified NK cell therapy, combined with Rituximab for treating refractory rheumatoid arthritis, Sjögren’s disease, idiopathic inflammatory myopathies, and systemic sclerosis. This research is significant as it explores innovative treatments for challenging rheumatologic conditions.

The intervention being tested is AlloNK®, an allogeneic NK cell therapy derived from cord blood, administered alongside Rituximab. This combination is designed to target and manage relapsing B-cell dependent rheumatologic diseases by enhancing immune response.

The study employs an open-label, single-group design, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. Participants receive the AlloNK® therapy after a conditioning regimen, with no masking involved, allowing researchers to directly observe the treatment’s effects.

The study began on May 19, 2025, with its primary completion date yet to be determined. The most recent update was submitted on October 16, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

This clinical update could positively influence Artiva Biotherapeutics’ stock performance by showcasing their commitment to innovative treatments in the biopharmaceutical sector. As the study progresses, investor sentiment may be bolstered by potential breakthroughs in treating complex rheumatologic diseases, positioning Artiva as a notable player in the industry.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

