Artisan Partners Announces Preliminary Asset Management Figures

Artisan Partners (APAM) has released an update.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. released a press release on February 9, 2024, announcing the preliminary figures for its assets under management as of January 31, 2024. This information is significant as it will be considered “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act and relevant for future filings, reflecting the company’s financial health and potentially influencing investor decisions.

