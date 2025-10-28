Artemis Resources Strikes High-Grade Gold at Titan East Prospect

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Artemis Resources ( (AU:ARV) ).

Artemis Resources announced a significant gold intersection at its Titan East Prospect, with the first reverse circulation drill hole revealing 5 meters at 13.1g/t gold within a 20-meter mineralized zone. This discovery supports the company’s strategy to expand gold resources around the Carlow area, enhancing confidence in the potential of Titan East. Further diamond drilling is planned to explore the orientation and potential extensions of the gold-bearing shear zone, which could have implications for the company’s resource scale and market positioning.

Artemis Resources is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold and copper resources. The company is actively engaged in identifying and expanding mineral resources around its Carlow gold-copper project.

Average Trading Volume: 15,488,465

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$30.17M

