Artemis Resources Gears Up for Karratha Gold Drilling

Artemis Resources Limited has announced promising prospects for gold and other minerals at its Karratha Gold Project in the West Pilbara region, with plans to drill test Lulu Creek in the third quarter of 2024. The project area, just a short flight from Perth, boasts a JORC defined resource at the Carlow Castle prospect with a high-grade foundation resource. With necessary approvals and heritage clearances in process, the company is gearing up for an extensive exploration program.

