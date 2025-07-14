Artemis Gold Achieves Key Milestone with Blackwater Mine Production

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Artemis Gold ( (TSE:ARTG) ) has provided an announcement.

Artemis Gold has reported its post-commercial production operating results for the Blackwater Mine, with production figures aligning with its guidance. The mine produced 34,824 ounces of gold in May and June 2025, contributing to a year-to-date total of 63,343 ounces. The company has successfully ramped up operations, with the mill operating above design capacity in June, and expects gold production to be weighted towards the second half of the year, aiming to meet its full-year production guidance of 190,000 to 230,000 ounces. This milestone marks a significant step in the development of the Blackwater Mine, enhancing Artemis Gold’s operational stability and industry positioning.

Artemis Gold’s overall stock score reflects a mix of strong operational progress with the Blackwater Mine and substantial financial risks. The technical indicators show robust momentum, but the financials are currently weak with high leverage and negative cash flow. The valuation is speculative, focusing on future growth rather than current earnings. Investors should weigh the potential for future performance against the financial uncertainties.

More about Artemis Gold

Artemis Gold is a growth-oriented gold and silver producer and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the acquisition and development of gold properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The company’s current focus is the Blackwater Mine in central British Columbia, where it achieved its first gold and silver pour in January 2025 and declared commercial production in May 2025. Artemis Gold trades on the TSX-V under the symbol ARTG.

