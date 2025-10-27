Artelo Biosciences Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Artelo Biosciences ( (ARTL) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 26, 2025, Artelo Biosciences announced the appointment of Mark Spring as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1, 2025, succeeding Gregory Gorgas. Spring’s extensive experience in financial roles across various biotech companies is expected to enhance Artelo’s financial operations. Additionally, the company amended the employment agreement with Gorgas to align his severance benefits with market practices, reflecting a commitment to governance and compliance.

The most recent analyst rating on (ARTL) stock is a Buy with a $20.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on ARTL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ARTL is a Underperform.

Artelo Biosciences faces substantial financial hurdles with no revenue and continuous losses, heavily impacting its overall score. Technical indicators do not show a strong recovery trend, and the lack of new guidance from earnings calls further adds uncertainty. Valuation metrics are unfavorable due to negative earnings, making the stock less appealing to investors.

More about Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of therapeutics.

Average Trading Volume: 110,582

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.87M

