ARSS Infrastructure Secures Rs. 429.92 Crore in New Subcontracts

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Limited ( (IN:ARSSINFRA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Limited has announced the receipt of several subcontracts totaling approximately Rs. 429.92 crore from Shivam Condev Private Limited. These contracts involve significant infrastructure projects, including the construction of major bridges and railway lines in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, as well as road improvements in Odisha. This development is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to implement its Resolution Plan post-CIRP, potentially strengthening its market position and operational capabilities.

More about ARSS Infrastructure Projects Limited

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Limited operates in the infrastructure sector, focusing on construction projects such as bridges, roads, and railway lines. The company is involved in various large-scale infrastructure developments, primarily in India, and caters to both government and private sector clients.

Average Trading Volume: 3,848

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 1.25B INR

See more insights into ARSSINFRA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue