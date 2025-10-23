ARSS Infrastructure Projects Limited Conducts 25th AGM, Approves Strategic Resolution Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Limited ( (IN:ARSSINFRA) ) has issued an update.

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Limited held its 25th Annual General Meeting on September 24, 2025, via video conferencing. The meeting, chaired by Mr. Uday Narayan Mitra, addressed the approval of a resolution plan submitted by Ocean Capital Market Limited, as sanctioned by the National Company Law Tribunal. This development signifies a strategic move for ARSS Infrastructure Projects, potentially impacting its operational and financial restructuring.

More about ARSS Infrastructure Projects Limited

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Limited operates in the infrastructure industry, focusing on construction and development projects. The company’s primary services include infrastructure development, with a market focus on executing large-scale projects across India.

Average Trading Volume: 3,743

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 1.25B INR



